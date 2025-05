epa04354365 Russian armoured vehicles with servicemen atop have a stop on a road outside the town of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky in Rostov region, about 30 km from the Russian-Ukrainian border, Russia, 15 August 2014. A Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for residents in rebel eastern Ukrainian regions came to a halt in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky on 14 August waiting for an agreement between Moscow and Kiev concerning the delivery of the humanitarian aid sent by Russia. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

