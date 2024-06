LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY19: Mistress Tetra drags metal claws over the skin of Katie who is a willing submissive at a dungeon party during the DomConLA convention in the early morning hours of May 19, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. DomCon brings together enthusiasts of BDSM (Bondage, Discipline, Submission and Dominance) and other sexual fetishes. The convention, started in 2003 by fetish professional, Mistress Cyan, is claimed to be the largest convention of its kind in the U.S. DomConLA will continue through May 20. David McNew/Getty Images/AFP

AFP