epaselect epa11665604 A fan holds a photo of singer Liam Payne, who passed away on 16 October after falling from a third floor in a hotel, pay tribute to the artist at the Obelisco in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 October 2024. Payne was part of One Direction in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles, after they auditioned individually on the talent show The X Factor. EPA/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Lusa