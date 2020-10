A bouy marks the site of a Second World War 'Tallboy' bomb in the Piast Canal (Kanal Piastowski), near Swinoujscie, northwestern Poland, on October 9, 2020, where Polish divers are expected to defuse the bomb on October 12, 2020. - Polish military divers are due to begin a delicate operation on October 12, 2020 to defuse one of World War II's most powerful types of bombs at the bottom of a navigation channel to the Baltic Sea. The five-tonne device -- nicknamed "Tallboy" and also known as an "earthquake bomb" -- was dropped by the Royal Air Force in a raid on a German cruiser in what was then Nazi Germany. (Photo by Lukasz Szelemej / AFP)

créditos: AFP or licensors