Officials and guests attend the opening ceremony of the 80-metre (262 feet) high bronze statue of Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy in the southern part of the capital Ashgabat on May 17, 2024. Standing 80 metres tall, including the base, the statue of the poet is twice the height of Brazil's Christ the Reedemer and 13 metres shy of the Statue of Liberty and its pedestal in New York harbour. (Photo by Igor SASIN / AFP)

AFP or licensors