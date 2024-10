epa08388014 A participant wears a face covering that reads 'Immigrants Make America Great', during a demonstration held by immigration advocates and 'DREAMers', outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 27 April 2020. The demonstration was held to advocate for 'Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals' (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders in hopes they will be allowed to stay in the country. The Justice Department during the Trump administration has rescinded the expansion of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but the complete phasing-out of the program has been put on hold by several courts. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Lusa