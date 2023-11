epa02602717 Counting of votes in the Irish general election in the Dublin City vote counting centre, Ireland, 26 February 2011. General election on 25 February looks set to transform the political landscape with exit polls Saturday indicating that ruling Fianna Fail is facing political meltdown. 'It‘s a dramatically horrible election for the Fianna Fail party," says Frank Flannery, opposition Fine Gael‘s deputy election manager. Fine Gael is set to emerge as the largest party in the new parliament with the exit polls suggesting that it will gain 36.1 per cent of the vote. EPA/AIDAN CRAWLEY

