epa06604012 Young people marching in the national school walkout over gun violence pass the image of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as people cheer them on at the Newseum while the group walks from the White House to Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, USA, 14 March 2018. Students across the United States were expected to walk out of their classes for seventeen minutes to honor the seventeen victims of the 14 February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS