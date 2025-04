epa03839926 A giant Google Maps marker sign stands on the Friedrichsplatz square in Kassel, Germany, 28 August 2013. It is part of the exhibition 'Hello World!' by the German artist Aram Bartholl, which will be opened on 30 August at the Kassel Kunstverein. In his work Bartholl focuses on the impact of the Internet on the everyday life. EPA/UWE ZUCCHI

Lusa