Til Lindemann of German rock bank Rammstein performs on stage during heavy metal Wacken Open Air (WOA) Festival 2013 in Wacken, northern Germany on August 1, 2013. With some 80,000 festival visitors it attracts all kinds of metal music fans, such as fans of black metal, death metal, power metal, thrash metal, gothic metal, folk metal and even metalcore, nu metal and hard rock from around the world. AFP PHOTO / DPA / AXEL HEIMKEN GERMANY OUT

