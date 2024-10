epa11660400 Lawyer Paulo Saragoca da Matta (C) leaves Campus de Justica on the first day of the BES/GES trial, in Lisbon, Portugal, 15 October 2024. 10 years after the collapse of the Espirito Santo Group (GES), the BES/GES trial begins on 15 October in a case with more than 300 offenses and 30 defendants, including former Banco Espirito Santo (BES) president and GES chairman Ricardo Salgado. The former GES chairman, who is the main defendant, is charged with 65 offenses, including criminal association, qualified fraud, active corruption, money laundering, document forgery, infidelity and market manipulation. EPA/ANDRE KOSTERS

