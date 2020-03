epa08265526 Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister and Chairman of the Likud Party Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured) celebrate at the Likud party final election event after early exit polls in the third parliament election in one year, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 03 March 2020. Exit polls indicate that Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party will be able to form a government with a 60-seat bloc over opposition leader Benny Gantz's Blue and White Party. EPA/ATEF SAFADI