epaselect epa11915720 A Palestinian girl stands near armed fighters from Hamas' Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades during the handover of three Israeli hostages to Red Cross representatives in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 22 February 2025. Six Israeli hostages were released on 22 February -- three in Nuseirat, two in Rafah and one in Gaza City -- after Hamas handed them over to the Red Cross in Gaza as part of the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Lusa