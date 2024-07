epa10456837 Trains at Santa Apolonia Station at the beginning of a strike by train drivers working for CP - Comboios de Portugal, called by the SMAQ union in Lisbon, Portugal, 09 February 2023. The strike is planned to run until 21 February. The workers demand salary increases, career improvements, better working and safety conditions, humanization of service scales, framed meal hours and reduction of rest periods away from headquarters, and the recognition and valorization of the professional and training requirements of train drivers by the new legislative framework. EPA/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS

Lusa