epa11529071 People attend a march in support of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, 05 August 2024. The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) mobilized hundreds of young people from several regions of the country to march in support of the re-election of Nicolas Maduro, whose victory in the 28 July 28 presidential elections has been questioned inside and outside of the country. EPA/RONALD PENA R.

Lusa