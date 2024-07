epa06885476 (FILE) - A container of Johnson's Baby powder, by multinational Johnson & Johnson, is pictured in Brisbane, Australia, 25 February 2016 (reissued 13 July 2018). According to media reports, a jury in Missouri, USA on 12 July 2018, has ordered pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to pay a record 4.7 billion US dollar in damages to 22 women, who alleged that its talcum based products, including baby powder, caused them to develop ovarian cancer. EPA/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT *** Local Caption *** 52608473