epa11130669 European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, speaks during a debate on 'Motions for resolutions - The need for unwavering EU support for Ukraine, after two years of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine' at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 06 February 2024. The EU Parliament's session runs from 05 till 08 February 2024. EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Lusa