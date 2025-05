epa12096395 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, 13 May 2025. 'I value the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries' support for my readiness to meet personally with Putin in Turkey on 15 May 2025. We are ready for such direct diplomacy to put an end to killings and advance real peace. And this must certainly be discussed with the person who makes decisions in Russia,' said President Zelensky, according to his statement on X. EPA/STRINGER

Lusa