NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, shake hands during a meeting on September 27, 2024 in New York City. The meeting coincides with President Zelensky's visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Alex Kent/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

AFP