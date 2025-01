epa11856036 A general view of the area of the former Auschwitz camp in Oswiecim on the day of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 27 January 2025. The largest of the German Nazi death camps, KL Auschwitz-Birkenau, was liberated by the Soviet Red Army on 27 January 1945. The world commemorates its liberation by observing International Holocaust Remembrance Day annually on 27 January. EPA/Jarek Praszkiewicz POLAND OUT

Lusa