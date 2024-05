epa11353649 A handout photo made available by IRNA News Agency shows a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi taking off in Aras Iran-Azerbaijan border, southwestern Iran, 19 May 2024. According to Iranian state media, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has suffered a 'hard landing', giving no further information about the incident. Raisi was returning after an inauguration ceremony of the joint Iran-Azerbaijan-constructed Qiz-Qalasi dam at the Aras River at the Iran and Azerbaijan shared border in north-western Iran. EPA/ALI HAMED / IRNA NEWS AGENCY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Lusa