epa11330733 Security at the entrance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) offices in Jerusalem, 10 May 2024. UNRWA Secretary General Philip Lazzarini stated on 09 May evening that 'Israeli residents' set fire twice to the perimeter of the UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem. The fire caused 'extensive damage' to the outdoor areas as UNRWA and other UN agencies' staff were on the compound, he said. There were no casualties among the staff but 'the lives of UN staff were at a serious risk', Lazzarini added. Following weeks of repeated attacks, Lazzarini, who called for an end to 'these attacks' and holding all those responsible accountable, announced that he had taken the decision to close down the compound until 'proper security is restored'. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Lusa