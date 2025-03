epa10938835 Russian and US flag seen on the building of the American embassy in Moscow, Russia, 25 October 2023. Unknown individuals projected the portrait of Maria Butina on the wall of the US Embassy in Russia on the anniversary of her release from American prison. Butina was detained in Washington in July 2018, just before a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. She was charged with working as a foreign agent in the US without proper registration. In December 2018, as part of a plea deal, Butina admitted her guilt in participating in a conspiracy against the United States and revealed that she acted under the direction of a Russian official. Following this, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the United States in April 2019. After serving a part of her sentence and being deported, Butina returned to Russia on 26 October 2019. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Lusa