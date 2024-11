(FILES) This file photo taken on May 28, 2024 shows Takao Doi, an astronaut and special professor at Kyoto University, holding the world's first wooden satellite, named LignoSat, during a press conference at the university's campus in Kyoto. The world's first wooden satellite has blasted off on a SpaceX rocket, its Japanese developers said on November 5, 2024, part of an resupply mission to the International Space Station. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT