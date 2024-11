A photo taken during a media tour organise by Hezbollah press office shows the destruction at the site of overnight Israeli airstrikes, on November 7, 2024, that targeted neighbourhoods in Beirut's southern suburbs. AFP footage showed strikes hitting south Beirut in the early hours of November 7, about an hour after the Israeli army called for residents of the Hezbollah bastion to leave, including from a location near Lebanon's international airport. (Photo by AFP)

AFP or licensors