epaselect epa11869881 Palestinians make their way among the rubble of destroyed buildings amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, on Al Rashid road, Gaza City, 02 February 2025. According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people (or nine in ten people) across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced. Since October 2023, only about 11 percent of the Gaza Strip has not been placed under Israeli-issued evacuation orders, the UN aid coordination office OCHA said. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Lusa