Activists supporting the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff take part in a protest in an area separated by a fence from the Congress, in Brasília, on April 15, 2016. Brazilian lawmakers launched a noisy impeachment debate Friday that could topple President Dilma Rousseff, in a political crisis threatening to destabilize the country months before it hosts the Olympics. / AFP PHOTO / ANDRESSA ANHOLETE

AFP or licensors