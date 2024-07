epa11469466 Prime Minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro (R) and his wife, Carla Montenegro, arrive for an event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC, USA, 09 July 2024. The 75th anniversary event kicked off NATOs three-day 2024 summit in downtown DC. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

epa11469466