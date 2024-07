Suki, a German Deutsch-Drahthaar dog, walks the streets sniffing out for water leaks accompanied by its trainer Sebastian Magnere (C) and guide Roque Garcia in Santiago, on June 27, 2024. Suki the dog takes long walks in Chile's capital every day with a special goal in mind: to detect broken pipes underground with her powerful sense of smell, saving millions of liters of water for a city that has been suffering from a 15-year drought. She was trained for six months by the company Aguas Andinas to follow the traces of chlorine and fluoride present in drinking water. (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA / AFP)

créditos: 24