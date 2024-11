This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on November 7, 2024, shows a destroyed residential building following a missile attack in Zaporizhzhia. A Russian strike on the frontline city of Zaporizhzhia damaged a hospital, killed one person, and wounded 10 more, including a medic and a child, the regional governor said on social media. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE / AFP) - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

